Colorado Department of Transportation closed U.S. 285 at 1:20 today from Antero Junction to Geneva Creek, near Kenosha Pass, due to poor visibility from wind and blowing snow and adverse weather conditions.
Travelers are advised to seek an alternative route until further notice.
For up-to-date travel information visit cotrip.com.
