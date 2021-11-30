The Chaffee County Writers Exchange is sponsoring a “WE Write” writing seminar via Zoom on the topic “Rewriting History” from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 8.
The session, which will be led by Jean Gabardi and Cam Torrens, is open to the public and free, a press release stated.
Gabardi is president of the writers exchange and is a published author with co-author Judilee Butler. Their latest book, “The Last Slide, a Phoebe Korneal Mystery,” joins “The Last Hurrah,” the first book in the series.
Torrens is the group’s vice president and is finishing work on the second volume in his own series of suspense novels with a local flavor.
Advance registration is required by emailing Gabardi at jeangabardi@gmail.com to get the Zoom link.
Participants should plan to have paper and pen or a laptop at hand during the meeting.
The monthly writing session exercises are based on Natalie Goldberg’s method for writing freely and spontaneously. The Chaffee County Writers Exchange fosters writing and encourages publication through sharing of resources and information.
