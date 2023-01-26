Chaffee County Child Care Initiative self-reported its teacher-to-child ratio had not been met in compliance with state childcare rules and regulations, Liz Ryan Sax, strategic communications consultant, reported late Wednesday.
Sax said last week The Schoolhouse childcare center in Poncha Springs, which is operated by the initiative, became aware of a three-to-five-minute time period in one of the classrooms during which the teacher-to-child ratio was not met.
The initiative promptly self-reported the situation to the Department of Human Services and the Colorado Office of Early Childhood-Division of Early Care and Learning Licensing.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reported the closure of The Schoolhouse Tuesday by DHS and the sheriff, pending investigation.
Spezze reported that parents were contacted to make arrangements to pick up their children.
The Colorado Licensing Authority was apprised of the investigation and will make a final decision on the licensing status.
The Schoolhouse remained closed as of Thursday afternoon as the investigation remains ongoing.
“CCI as well as The Schoolhouse management and staff have always been, and will continue to be, ardently dedicated to the well-being, enrichment and safety of all the children in our care, a responsibility we take very seriously,” Sax said.
“We appreciate the quick response from DHS and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, and we look forward to a swift resolution to this situation. We are eager to welcome our community’s children and our staff back to The Schoolhouse in the near future.”
