The 13th annual San Luis Valley Seed Exchange will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 1 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 2 at Joyful Journey Hot Springs Spa, 28640 Saguache County Road 58EE, Moffat.
This year will feature local vendors, one or two food vendors, the traditional seed swap table, door prizes, $2 off soaking at Joyful Journey, a speaker series and two community-specific offerings in the Event Yurt, a press release stated.
The speaker series schedule is posted on the website, www.SLVSE.org. This year’s theme is “The Backyard Gardener” and will have eight presentations related to food and seed production.
A Community Sharing Hour will provide is an opportunity for attendees to announce project updates, upcoming events or anything the community should know.
To help support the event through sponsorship, contact Ame Warner at 719-207-2597 or marketing@jjhotsprings.com
Volunteers are also needed during the event. To sign up to volunteer or for any other questions, contact the organization director, Jae Sanders, at 575-999-5319 or slvseedex@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.