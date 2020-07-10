Colorado Mountain College announced the hiring of two employees for Salida recently.
Jamie Kruis will be CMC Salida assistant dean of instruction and Michael Schwager will teach mathematics and is the campus’s first full time faculty member, Dr. Rachel Pokrandt, college vice president and campus dean for Leadville and Salida said.
“I know Jamie and Michael are as thrilled as I am to be a part of establishing CMC Salida’s success,” Pokrandt said.
Residents of R-32-J, Salida School District voted to join Colorado Mountain College district in November 2019.
In response to COVID-19 and public health orders, this summer the college is holding classes online.
During the summer CMC waived tuition, fees and the cost of books for in-district students, as well as for in-service-area and in-state students who would be enrolled spring 2020.
Fall semester begins Aug. 24 and the college is planning to offer classes using three different formats: Flex, In-person and Online Anytime. For more information coloradomtn.edu/plans-for-fall-classes/.
A background in education – and more
In moving to Salida, Kruis is transitioning from her role as assistant to CMC’s chief operating officer and chief of staff and the CMC general counsel to a new challenge.
At the Salida campus, she will hire, support, supervise and evaluate part-time faculty members. Together with her colleagues at the campus, she will work on strategic programming and course scheduling to maximize enrollment and meet degree timelines.
After completing her Bachelor of Arts in anthropology at Purdue University, she moved to Tartu, Estonia, to complete her Master of Arts in semiotics at the University of Tartu, where she also taught English and edited academic articles, manuscripts and dissertations for that university’s publications.
Kruis has been working at Colorado Mountain College since 2014, where she started in the college-wide Academic Affairs department. As a former whitewater raft guide and children’s ski instructor, she says she was thrilled to move to Salida to begin her new position.
Teaching high school, college math
As a full-time math faculty member, Schwager will be teaching and advising a broad range of students. He’ll also lend his expertise as a mentor to part-time faculty and will support college-wide committees and special projects.
Like Kruis, Schwager comes to Colorado Mountain College Salida from another CMC location.
Since January 2019, he’s worked as an adjunct math instructor at CMC Rifle, while also teaching math at Coal Ridge High School in New Castle. In Salida, he’ll be dividing his time in a similar way, teaching 50 percent in Salida High School’s concurrent enrollment program and 50 percent instructing college-only students at Colorado Mountain College.
Schwager completed his bachelor’s degree in physics and mathematics at Montana State University in Bozeman in 2011. He also earned a Master of Education in curriculum and instruction at MSU in 2017, and was a 2020 Boettcher Scholar finalist for the Boettcher Foundation’s Teacher Recognition award.
For more information about Colorado Mountain College Salida, visit coloradomtn.edu/campuses/salida/.
