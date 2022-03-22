Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill Monday that expands the authority of the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies to inspect and investigate funeral homes and crematories for malpractice based on complaints.
“This law is for my constituents, some of whom were terribly harmed, by making sure DORA has the power to investigate and prevent funeral home malpractice and atrocities,” Rep. Dylan Roberts (D-Avon) said in a press release.
“I wish we did not have to pass bills like this, but I am thankful we got this done and passed in a bipartisan way. The horrendous incidents in Gypsum, Leadville, Montrose and elsewhere made this necessary.
“This law will make it easier for state agencies to identify negligence in funeral homes and crematories so no more families in Colorado will have to endure the heartbreak caused by the Kent Funeral Homes and others in our state.”
HB22-1073, sponsored by Reps. Dylan Roberts and Matt Soper, will allow DORA to conduct inspections and investigations of funeral homes and crematories.
Prior to the law, DORA had no authority to inspect funeral homes or crematories without the consent of the business owner and other high legal thresholds.
The law is a direct response to instances of funeral home malpractice in multiple Western Slope funeral homes, including Kent Funeral Homes in Leadville and Gypsum, and will go into effect in August.
