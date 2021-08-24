Gov. Jared Polis urged the State Board of Health Aug. 16 to quickly issue a rule to require COVID-19 vaccination for those who work in facilities with medically vulnerable populations and places where people receive essential medical care.
He also announced that the state of Colorado will require “all personnel working in our 24/7 facilities receive their first dose by Sept. 30 as a condition of employment.”
Polis said in a press release that he took the action after consulting with senior living industry leaders, patient advocates and leaders in health care.
“This is a grave situation as we find ourselves staring down the far more contagious Delta variant and knowing that the estimated 30-40 percent of unvaccinated staff provides too many opportunities for this virus to enter into these facilities,” Polis said in a letter to the board.
He noted that these workers are suffering from high turnover and staff shortages and are “tired and burnt out” from all that they’ve gone through in the past 18 months. He asked the State Board of Health to take a comprehensive approach to ensure that “if one facility has a vaccine requirement the staff does not leave to go to a facility down the road without a vaccine requirement.”
A number of major Colorado hospitals and senior living facilities have already instituted vaccine requirements, and Polis said those leaders have urged him and the state to act on a more comprehensive approach to the entire healthcare and caretaker workforce to prevent more disruption to the workforce’s needs.
Earlier this month, Polis announced that unvaccinated state workers must begin serial testing and continue mask-wearing indoors in public spaces.
For information on where to get the vaccine, visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.
