Salida honors Veterans Day with a parade

The town of Salida appreciates and honors its soldiers, a message which became clear on Veterans Day, as American veterans began their parade march down F Street from Alpine Park at 11 a.m.
Upon arriving at their destination, Salida Rotary Amphitheater at Riverside Park, a color guard held flags while a welcome speech was made by Dennis Hunter, Commander of the American Legion of the Ray Lines Post No. 64.
After, Jennifer Scanga sung National Anthem, during which a REACH helicopter did a fly over.
Salida Mayor Dan Shore also spoke at the event, saying he was happy to see veterans walking down the street and was grateful for the sacrifices made by those present. “Thank you for your service.”
Following Shore’s speech, Veterans Service Officer Lisa Stamm, who served 23 years in the Navy and then as an officer in the Army, gave a history of Veterans day.
“America has changed over time, but those who currently serve our nation have not and will not change,” she said.
The procession moved to the F Street Bridge, where the Daughters of the Revolution threw a memorial wreath into the water, made by Tani’s Flowers, designed so as to not be harmful to the waters of the Arkansas.
At first, the wreath seemed like it might be snagged, but it soon found its way to freedom.
The wreath throwing has been a tradition since 2015, although it has not been done for the last few years due to the F Street road blocks, according to Joane Hunter who helped organize the event.
Referring to the parade and wreath throw, “It means freedom,” said veteran Tibor “Ted” Sarai of Hungary. “It’s always an honor to do that for the soldiers.”
