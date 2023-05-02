After trailing 4-0, the Salida boys' baseball team tied it up 6-6 at the top of the seventh inning, before the Demons were able to score one more at the bottom for the 7-6 win in Buena Vista Tuesday. Coach Ken Skipper said the team struggled with BV's left handed pitcher, but senior Nate Yeakley continued his string of getting a hit every game this season.
