Parker Rex Thayer, 19, died August 7, 2020 after an accident while on vacation in Arizona with his family.
He was born to Don and Susan Thayer in Medford, Oregon on Sept. 29, 2000.
He graduated from Liberty University Online Academy in 2019 and had finished his freshman year at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago.
Parker desired to become a full time missionary in Thailand and Myanmar.
Parker is survived by his parents; brothers, Nick (Dayna) & Isaac; and sister Sammi.
A private celebration of life service will be held at Grace Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, to be followed by a public reception line from 1-3 p.m., open to visitors to offer condolences and encouragement to the family. Social distancing measures and masks will be required.
A Parker Thayer Memorial Fund has been established to purchase a rice field for Seed of Hope in Thiland, which will help supply food to the Seed of Hope dormitory and off-set some ministry expenses through the sale of the rice.
Contributions can be made online at the Grace Church website, gracechurchsalida.com. Select the “Give to Parker Thayer Memorial Fund” on the drop-down menu.
Contributions by check can also be mailed to the church, P.O. Box 100, Salida, CO 81201. Make checks out to Grace Church with a designation to the Parker Thayer Memorial Fund.
