The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Aug. 31 authorized updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for Moderna and Pfizer that target Omicron variants of the disease.
Both vaccines combine the COVID-19 original vaccine with one that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sublineages, a press release from Chaffee County Public Health stated. Currently, the BA.5 sublineage makes up 93 percent of cases in Colorado. The Pfizer vaccine will be authorized for those 12 and older. The Moderna vaccine will be authorized for those 18 and older.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group voted Sept. 1 to support recommending boosters for use. The CDC’s advisory group will also provide more details on exactly who is eligible for this booster, and Public Health officials said they expect that anyone 12 years and older for Pfizer or 18 years and older for Moderna can receive the updated booster shot as long as it has been two months since their last dose.
Because of the imminent release of the updated bivalent vaccine, the original COVID-19 vaccine is no longer authorized as a booster shot. Anyone who was planning to get a COVID-19 booster in the next week should reschedule their appointment once the new formulation is available. The original vaccination is authorized only as the primary two-dose series or for those younger than 12.
People younger than 12 who cannot receive an updated booster can still be boosted with the original vaccine. The FDA said it will work quickly to evaluate future submissions for authorization of the bivalent booster shot for younger people. Pfizer expects to submit an application for authorization for children 5-11 years in early October and will soon after focus on children ages 6 months through 4 years.
Chaffee County Public Health expects to receive a shipment of the updated COVID-19 vaccine this week. The department will host a full-day vaccination clinic on Sept. 14, as well as make the updated vaccine available through the regular Tuesday, Thursday and Friday clinics. The clinic on Sept. 14 will be by appointment only, and the link to schedule an appointment will be released this week.
“We know the public has been anticipating the latest COVID-19 booster shot that is specific to the Omicron variant, and we are excited to offer it very soon. Rest assured, as soon as it is fully authorized, we will be promoting the various ways to obtain it. We are also hoping to secure and announce Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment vaccine bus dates for September in the very near future,” said Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director.
