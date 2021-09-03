by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
After a shortened season last year due to COVID-19, the Salida High School girls’ volleyball players are excited and ready to get back on the court.
“I think we have a lot of potential,” senior Macy Mazzeo, one of the two team captains, said. “We have a lot of hardworking girls and a lot of great freshmen. I’m glad COVID is out of the way.”
Senior Caitlyn Smith, the team’s other captain, said she agrees.
“We have some new players who have never played varsity before, but they are really stepping it up. I think we have a really strong team this year.”
Both captains have been playing together for six years.
“I’ve always loved the sport,” Mazzeo said. “It’s been a great way for me and my friends to connect.”
“Volleyball came natural to me,” Smith said. “It’s a way to have fun with my friends.”
Junior Sarah Chick said she’s been playing volleyball since she was in the third grade.
“My older sister used to play, and she inspired me,” Chick said. “Volleyball is really a positive place to come after school.”
Junior Laurin Collins has been playing for five years and said volleyball isn’t just good for her. “I think it’s super fun, and it’s a sport that is super empowering for women. Many of us are close friends and have been playing together for years”
“I’m really excited to be playing again,” Chick said. “I think we have a good chance of doing a lot better this year. I think it’s going to be very uplifting for the team, and we are going to have a lot of fun.”
The girls have set goals, both for themselves and for the team, that they hope to accomplish this year.
“Personally, I hope to be a good leader and do things for the girls to make this their best season,” Mazzeo said. “I think we could do a better job communicating better. It’s great that we’re all friends this year. I think we can all work together better.”
“I think we can all work at communicating better; it will help us win some games, I think,” Smith said. “I want to have a decent amount of kills this year – I really like to win.”
“I think as a team, we can work on our communication,” Chick said. “For me, personally, I’d like to work on having a more powerful hit.”
“My goal is to get consistent digs,” Collins said. “As a team, we need a more positive mindset, through all our wins and losses.”
