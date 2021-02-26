Sandy Long, group leader of the Chaffee County Citizen Climate Lobby, is the speaker for the League of Women Voter’s ZOOM meeting from noon to 1 p.m. March 8.
The presentation will focus on climate change impacts, current Colorado state regulations and actions that can be taken to help pass the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763 and S.3791) now before the U.S. Congress.
“Climate change affects everyone—Republicans, Democrats, and Independents,” Long said. “Now is the time for bipartisan action … We can all see the impacts of warmer temperatures, such as the longer wildfire season, increased droughts, shorter ski seasons and shorter rafting seasons.”
The program is open to the public. To obtain the link to the Zoom meeting and submit questions in advance, visit the League website at http://www.lwvchaffeecounty.org For more information about the House and Senate bills—H.R. 763 and S.3791—visit https://energyinnovationact.org/ .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.