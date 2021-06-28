Markets closed the week on a positive note Friday after last week’s Fed-driven volatility. The Standard & Poor’s 500 sits at a new all-time high and had its best week since February amid renewed hopes for an infrastructure package.
The energy, financials and consumer discretionary sectors led the market higher for the week as value outperformed growth.
Amid high inflation readings, U.S. 10-year yields traded higher. European and Asian stocks were largely higher as well.
The price of crude oil was up 70 cents at $74 a barrel and the spot price of gold was up $2.80 to $1,779.50.
Personal consumption expenditures, a key inflation indicator, came in at 3.4 percent for May. Although the reading marks the highest gain in inflation since 1992 it’s largely in line with expectations.
Investors continue to believe that current inflation readings are transitory and will abate later this year.
Energy was the major contributor to the inflation reading, while food-price growth was only 0.4 percent.
The muted move in bond yields indicates that the inflation reading was largely expected by investors and wasn’t high enough to change their view on transitory inflation.
Headlines this week centered on inflation and infrastructure.
Stocks are clearly pricing in an increased probability of further fiscal stimulus that will likely propel an already strong economic growth story and further aid the recovery in the labor market.
Value has underperformed growth for much of the second quarter, but that story has reversed this week on infrastructure news, with investors favoring cyclically sensitive stocks over growth.
Yields are likely to remain low in the near term, and conditions continue to favor equity investments. However, there will likely be market volatility along the way.
The daily stock report is provided by the Salida office of Edward Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.