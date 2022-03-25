The free, annual San Luis Valley Seed Exchange will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2 at Joyful Journey Hot Springs Spa, in Moffat, with local vendors, speakers and a seed swap.
The SLV Seed Exchange recently became a nonprofit organization, with the Saguache County Sustainable Environment & Economic Development, or ScSeed, as its fiscal sponsor, a press release stated.
One of the organization’s main objectives is to host community functions that bring people together for sharing of agricultural knowledge to help the community become more resilient and food secure.
Speaker Series theme for this year’s event is “Nutrition: Nourishing Our Bodies Through the Garden.”
Individual speakers from Crestone, San Luis, Alamosa and Paonia will talk in the Event Yurt starting at 9 a.m., followed by a panel discussion at 3 p.m. At 1 p.m. anyone in attendance can speak for a few minutes.
Among the speakers is Jesus Flores, manager of the Rio Grande Farm Park, who will speak on his experience and the importance of seed collection. He will speak in Spanish with an English translator.
One panel discussion member is Shirley Romero of San Luis, founder of Move Mountains Youth Project. Her pilot intern project paid high school interns in 2021 to plant, tend, harvest and process indigenous foods on their inherited land from the Sangre de Cristo Land Grant using their traditional agricultural practices.
Each talk will be recorded in both English and Spanish and published after the event on the group’s website, https://slvse.org/.
Tax-deductible donations can be made to San Luis Valley Seed Exchange through the organization’s fiscal sponsor, ScSeed. To donate, send a check payable to ScSeed, with SLV Seed Exchange in the memo line, mailed to Joyful Journey Hot Springs Spa, 28640 CR 58EE, Moffat, CO 81143.
