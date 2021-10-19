Western Fremont Historical Society will host a free “Access Sunday” from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at its History Center, 70 CR 56 in Howard.
The event is open to the public, and visitors may attend anytime during those hours, a press release stated.
This month’s exhibits feature Nancy Colvin Hirleman’s historical map of Western Fremont County, a map of Colorado’s Grand Canyon of the Arkansas, a planning map of the Howard Area; a map of Cherry Creek area in Howard and other resources such as family histories, Grange memorabilia and 67 notebooks of local history.
