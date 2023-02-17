Chaffee County Community Foundation announced a new partnership with event production company Bonfire Entertainment, which has resulted in an initial $30,000 donation to be distributed to community nonprofits through the foundation’s grant programs and nonprofit capacity building work.
The partnership is specifically designed both to encourage environmental innovation within the county and to provide widespread support for local nonprofit organizations by helping to fund their capacity building efforts, a press release stated.
“At Chaffee County Community Foundation, we have been impressed with Bonfire Entertainment’s commitment to supporting the communities where they do business, particularly by their leave-no-trace philosophy at events, as well as investing in local nonprofit sectors and creating opportunities for high-impact environmental grants,” Betsy Dittenber, foundation executive director, said in the release.
The $30,000 donation comes from proceeds from Bonfire Entertainment’s Renewal 2022 bluegrass event at The Meadows in Buena Vistain September.
The foundation will allot half of Bonfire’s contribution to its Catalyst Fund, which will help local nonprofits across the county bolster their capabilities and improve results through trainings, professional development and support, including the foundation’s full-day Community Summit Conference scheduled for Sept. 19.
The remainder of the contribution will help fund the foundation’s Environmental Impact Grant, which will support one local nonprofit’s innovative environmental program. Details on the grant opportunity can be found at chaffeecommunity.org/grants.
“From the beginning, it’s been at Bonfire’s core to leverage our musical gatherings to tie into and help the local community – whether it’s protecting beautiful event spaces, providing musical education for kids, promoting recycling and composting – whatever we can do to leave a community inspired and better than we found it,” said Scotty Stoughton, CEO and founder of Bonfire Entertainment.
