Chaffee County Clerk’s Motor Vehicle Office, Salida branch will be closed June 14-16 while staff attends training.
The office will return to regular operating hours June 17.
The Recording Office located in the clerk’s office will remain open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Buena Vista branch office, 112 Linderman Ave., will remain open during this period from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 719-395-8296 for information from this office.
Log on to https://chaffeeclerk.colorado.gov/ to conduct many transactions online, including license plate renewals.
