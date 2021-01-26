Wendell Pryor, director of Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation will offer practical applications for including and implementing diversity, equity and inclusion practices in Chaffee County.
The presentation will be delivered during a Chaffee County League of Women Voters Zoom meeting noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 8.
Pryor previously served as the Colorado Civil Rights Director and as an adjunct professor with the University of Colorado School of Public Affairs where he is a senior fellow for diversity and inclusion.
Last year, he conducted diversity, inclusion and anti-bias training to Salida. Pryor said during that training, “First of all, I think what everyone needs to be about is raising awareness to be inclusive.”
The national and state League of Women Voters has adopted diversity, equity and inclusion policies and are fully committed to that in principle and practice.
Marjie Gray, LWV Chaffee County leadership coordinator, said “We hope this presentation will offer the public, local organizations and businesses an opportunity to learn how to become more aware and ultimately more inclusive.”
The Zoom presentation is open to the public and the Zoom link can be found at lwvchaffeecounty.org.
