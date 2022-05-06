Sangre de Cristo Electric Association clarified its board election procedures after incorrect information appeared in two recent letters to the editor in The Mountain Mail.
The electric association noted in a press release that ballots, which will be mailed to members between May 10 and 25, should not be mailed back to its office. Instead, ballots must be returned by mail and received no later than June 2 by Survey & Ballot Systems to be counted.
Survey & Ballot Systems is a professional, third-party election firm, which conducts the co-op’s board of directors election.
Sangre de Cristo does not handle election ballots, and ballots will not be accepted at the annual meeting, which will take place June 9 at the Barn at Howard Creek in Howard.
For information on the election, contact the association at 719-395-2412 or find candidate and election information at https://www. myelectric.coop or in the May Colorado Country Life newsletter.
