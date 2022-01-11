by Don Dubin
Chaffee County
Search and Rescue South
Now that winter has finally begun, Chaffee County Search and Rescue South would like to offer a few tips to keep locals and tourists alike safe and prepared for the winter months to come.
Whether you are snowshoeing, snowmobiling or backcountry skiing, winter outings have very different challenges than summer outings. Broken equipment, taking the wrong route or an injury, which might be a minor inconvenience in summer, is a much more serious matter with winter’s severe weather and short days.
Being safe starts with having the right clothing and equipment. Proper layering is the key to both warmth and most importantly staying dry. Always start with a good base layer, which should be some sort of synthetic fabric or wool, the weight depending on the temperatures you are expecting. This should be a product that wicks moisture away from your skin to the outer layers so it can evaporate.
Next is an insulating layer(s) designed to help you retain body heat. The outer layer is a waterproof/windproof breathable layer such as Gore-Tex. Managing these layers during high exertion or when on rest stops is most important.
Staying dry is priority No. 1. When going uphill, remove a layer so you won’t sweat and become wet and then cold. Sometimes taking off a hat can make a big difference in not overheating. Do your best to remove layers so as not to overheat, then put layers back on when you stop or head downhill.
When you stop, whether it is for lunch, to fix a broken ski, a stuck snowmobile or treat an injury, be careful with your gear. Don’t set gloves or hats in the snow where they will get wet or lost in the powder; instead put them inside your jacket or pack. When off your skis or snowmobiles, do not let snow get in your boots, making your feet wet. Tight-fitting gaiters are your friend here.
Once your clothes become wet, your risk of hypothermia, frostbite or frozen extremities becomes a real concern. Even if your plan is to only be out for just a few hours, you should be prepared to stay out at least 24 hours in case of emergency. This means in addition to the 10 essentials you have extra socks, base layer and gloves or extra liners.
A quick reminder of the 10 essentials:
1. Navigation (map, compass, GPS, cellphone with topo apps).
2. Sun protection (sunglasses and goggles).
3. Insulation (extra clothing and rain gear, spare hat and gloves). Stay dry.
4. Illumination (headlamp/flashlight).
5. First aid kit.
6. Fire (waterproof matches/lighter/fire starter).
7. Carry a whistle and signal mirror.
8. Nutrition (extra food).
9. Hydration (plenty of water).
10. Emergency shelter tent/bivy/garbage bag.
Planning ahead
A successful backcountry trip starts with good preplanning. Check the weather forecast before you depart, as many rescue incidents are caused when people are caught by fast-moving storms. The utmost importance right now, with the way our winter is shaping up, is to check the avalanche forecasts at https://avalanche.state.co.us/forecasts/backcountry-avalanche/sawatch/.
Spend some time understanding how to use this site. This is of the utmost importance: While the weather may be great, the avalanche danger could be something very different.
Let someone know where you are going, the routes you may be using and when you plan to return.
If you are unfamiliar with the area, it is helpful to learn about the terrain beforehand. Make sure you have the right navigation tools, maps, GPS, compass, etc. There are numerous inexpensive GPS and topo mapping apps for your phone. These can track your progress, show you safer terrain and help you plot a course back to the trailhead even when you are out of range of a cell signal.
If you are going to be in areas with slopes of 25 degrees or more, you should have the proper avalanche tools and training to use them. This includes shovel, probe and an avalanche beacon. Learn the proper method for doing a beacon test before each outing, and everyone in the group should be trained on how to use this lifesaving device.
It is critical you are aware of avalanche areas and how to recognize them. Even if you are leisurely snowshoeing in a valley floor, you may find yourself up against steep slopes that could slide.
Whatever challenges your group may face in the backcountry, do not split up. A large percentage of our rescue missions start because the group split up. Stay together; if someone needs to turn around, the entire group needs to turn around as well.
Please be safe and remember to purchase your CORSAR card.
Chaffee County Search and Rescue South is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization of approximately 45 members serving the southern portion of Chaffee County. Members come from all walks of life, with one thing in common: a desire to help others who are lost or hurt in the backcountry.
Chaffee County residents and visitors are well served by our dedicated volunteers, but mission costs are often in the thousands of dollars. By purchasing a CORSAR card you are contributing to the Search and Rescue Fund, which will reimburse our teams for costs incurred in your search and rescue. If you purchase a hunting/fishing license, boat, snowmobile or ATV registration, you are also contributing to the fund.
The CORSAR card is available for $3 for a one-year and $12 for a five-year card and can be purchased at more than 300 retailers in the state. You may also purchase a card on-line at https://dola.colorado.gov/sar/orderInstructions.jsf.
For more information on Chaffee County Search and Rescue South visit our website at http://chaffeesarsouth.org.
Don Dubin is a 25-year search and rescue veteran and longtime member of Chaffee County Search and Rescue South. He is a licensed instrument pilot and drone pilot. He is also certified as a Wilderness First Responder, Advanced Swiftwater Rescue Technician and Technical Rope Rescue Technician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.