In honor of missing children across the country, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is hosting a coloring contest for Colorado fifth grade students as part of a national campaign sponsored by the United States Department of Justice.
The poster theme is “Bring Our Missing Children Home” and will feature the artistic talents of kids throughout the United States.
Posters must be submitted to the bureau by Feb. 8. The national office will not accept any entries. The poster representing the state of Colorado will be submitted to the national office.
The justice department will announce the winner at the annual National Missing Children’s Day ceremony in Washington, DC on May 19. The winner, along with his or her teacher and parents, will be invited to attend the ceremony.
In addition to the justice department ceremony, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation will also recognize the top three Colorado students for their winning poster entries at an event in May.
Submit posters to:
CBI
Attn: Poster Contest
690 Kipling St. Ste. 4000
Denver, CO 80215
For more information, visit https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cbi/missing-children-poster-contest or contact Jillian Ganley at 303-239-4459 or jillian.ganley@state.co.us
