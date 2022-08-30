The Arkansas River served as a race track for nearly 70 giant rubber ducks Sunday during the Lucky Ducky Race put on by Salida Sunrise Rotary Club.
The duck race is a fundraiser for the Rotary Club, with three different levels of sponsorship: silver, gold and platinum. This year’s race raised a little more than $15,000.
Salida Sunrise Rotary has been hosting the Lucky Ducky Race for several years now, after members thought of the idea while brainstorming for their second annual fundraiser to help bolster their Charitable Fund, source of all the scholarships and community grants the club annually distributes. It was inspired by the Lucky Ducky from the Gunnison Rotary Club, who let Salida Sunset Rotary borrow their ducks for the first year.
Initially the event was at Frantz Lake, due to the ducks being much smaller, said Liz Ryan of the Rotary. However, last year, due in part to it being the club’s 10th anniversary, Rotary members Janet Franz and Becky Leonard had the idea to expand the event and move it to Riverside Park.
Many of the ducks were decorated by sponsors and various groups, including Rotary members and Salida Boys & Girls Club.
In addition to the Lucky Ducky Race, several other events took place in the park. Salida Circus performed, and there were various nonprofit community booths and activity booths for kids, such as rock painting, corn hole and a contraption used to pump plastic ducks from one pool to another.
Jan Schmidt, this year’s organizer, said the event ran smoothly thanks to help from many club members.
Money from the fundraiser goes toward student scholarships, and extra money raised will go toward community grants for nonprofit organizations.
Sponsors of the ducks that won the races will have a scholarship presented during the next school year in their name or a name they choose.
The Lucky Ducky Race is one of Salida Sunrise Rotary’s two main fundraisers for student scholarships, the other being the Chaffee Home & Garden Show in April.
Since January 2014, Salida Sunrise Rotary has awarded $140,400 to students through fundraising events.
Of the platinum sponsors, who each donated $450, KW Construction and Restoration’s duck took first place, First Colorado Land Office (Jeff Post, Dennis Ridley, Shawn Allison, Cathy Chochon and Justin Tanner) came in second, and Legends Kitchen and Bath placed third.
Of the gold sponsors, who donated $250, Cain and Skarnulis PLLC won, Chaffee Printing Center’s duck took second, and Danneberg Properties came in third.
Of the silver sponsors, who donated $125, Jeremy Kiesman’s duck took first, the Richardson family came in second, and Bob and Charlotte Karls’ duck placed third.
