The Salida and Leadville Ranger Districts will conduct prescribed burning of piles on national forest lands beginning this month and continuing through March.
A press release listed the following locations for prescribed burns:
• Railroad Bridge piles – in the vicinity of Forest Service Road 375E and County Road 371.
• Cleveland Mountain piles – in the vicinity of CRs 210 and 200.
• Poncha Loop piles – southwest of Poncha Pass near FSR 205.
These hazardous fuels reduction projects are vital for overall environmental health and for public and firefighter safety, the ranger districts said. The piles consist of small trees as well as treetops and limbs cut and piled during hazardous fuel management and timber sale projects.
Ignitions will occur only when weather and fuel conditions meet established parameters and when smoke impacts can be managed within state requirements. Ignition and burning operations may continue for several days or weeks depending on the number of piles being burned. Fire personnel will monitor the burns until the fires are completely out.
Smoke is a natural by-product of fire, and some amounts are unavoidable. However, fire managers and prescribed fire specialists look carefully at the proximity of communities and determine the least amount of smoke impact to the public during prescribed burning.
Upon ignitions, expect smoke to be visible throughout the Arkansas River Valley and the upper San Luis Valley. Smoke may linger over the burn areas for a few days following ignitions.
For more information on smoke, visit https://cdphe.colorado.gov/indoor-air-quality/wood-smoke-and-health.
For up-to-date information on active prescribed fire projects on the Salida and Leadville Ranger Districts, follow @PSICC_NF on Twitter; search #SalidaRD and #LeadvilleRD. A Twitter account is not required.
For more fire resources, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/psicc/fire/?cid=fseprd667411.
