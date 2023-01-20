Salida United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church are looking for volunteers to help supervise the shower facilities at the Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
Every Monday and Thursday afternoon, the Methodist Church opens its doors to those experiencing homelessness to use the church’s shower facilities.
The volunteer responsibilities are simple, and the schedule is very flexible, a press release stated.
Anyone who is interested or has questions can contact Mike Orrill at 719-221-5418 or michael.orrill.2@gmail.com.
