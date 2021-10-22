Rebekah Earhart of Salida was among more than 550 cadets and students from the Class of 2022 who participated in a ring presentation ceremony Oct. 1 at The Citadel.
Presentation of the rings to seniors is a tradition at the military school in Charleston, South Carolina, and represents the students’ accomplishments as a class, according to a press release.
