From Leadville to Cañon City, volunteers will work along the banks of the Arkansas River removing trash and debris from the river corridor during the 31st annual Clean Up Green Up on May 21.
Hosted by the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, the event is scheduled in conjunction with Colorado Public Lands Day and the start of spring snowmelt and runoff, a press release stated.
Volunteers can register online at https://www.viachaffee.org/need/index?s=1&need_init_id=6214 and check in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. May 21 at the AHRA Visitor Center, 307 W. Sackett Ave. in Salida, or at the Buena Vista Public Works shop, 755 Gregg Drive.
Volunteers will receive supplies and a lunch voucher for the post-clean-up volunteer picnic.
Volunteers can preselect their desired clean-up location online, or they will be assigned a location in the Arkansas River drainage between Granite and Cañon City.
Bagged trash can be deposited from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vandaveer Ranch on the southeast edge of Salida or at Buena Vista Public Works. It can also be left behind the entrance signs at any AHRA-managed site.
Trash dumpsters are provided by Waste Management. American Rivers is providing the trash bags.
Volunteer picnics will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at Vandaveer Ranch and at Buena Vista Public Works.
Prizes will be awarded for the largest piece of trash and other categories.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. that day the City of Salida will host its annual Touch-A-Truck event at Vandaveer Ranch.
Clean Up Green Up is a partnership involving AHRA, GARNA, Bureau of Land Management, City of Salida, Town of Buena Vista, Salida-area Parks, Open Space & Trails (SPOT) and Trout Unlimited.
For more information, contact AHRA at 719-539-7289 or GARNA at 719-539-5106 or email landvolunteers@garna.org.
