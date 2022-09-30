The mountain bike team is on a different level this year, head coach Rob Kelley said. More kids are really invested in the racing this season.
Originally from Charles, Illinois, Kelley started racing bikes when he was 12 years old. In Chicago, he worked for a cycling company called the Training Bible, which initially focused mostly on runners, but Kelley helped establish the cycling part of it, he said.
Kelley was taught how to coach under endurance sports coach and author Joe Friel.
He has been the Salida high school mountain bike coach since 2018 and said the Piedra Region in which Salida competes is approaching 2,000 racers.
Agewise, the team is pretty even across the board, although there is a big crew of freshmen this year. “Everyone is working hard and really invested,” Kelley said. “The freshmen are doing really well. You don’t know what they’re going to be like until you get them in a race.”
Kelley said he foresees the state meet to be a challenge for the team to take on. “Colorado is the best league in the country, and they’ll be racing people they aren’t familiar with who are really good.”
Currently 13 other coaches help guide the team. “People don’t understand how much work mountain biking is,” Kelley said. “It’s hard and takes a lot of training and effort. At the same time it’s really rad and fun.”
He said he especially appreciates the help of Kim Smith, assistant coach and team manager, who in addition to going on rides with the team organizes many of the team’s affairs such as registration, jerseys, T-shirts, equipment and social media.
“It takes a village to get these kids rolling,” Smith said “It takes a lot of coaches, parent involvement, volunteers at the league level and community support. We’re always looking for coaches.”
Smith moved around a lot as part of a military family but set roots in Salida five years ago. She has been biking for the last decade and was recruited by Kelley as a coach four years ago because her daughter Alexis was a freshman at the time.
Smith said she has always gravitated toward coaching – she coached softball when her daughters were younger and currently also coaches at Crossfit Salida.
This is a special year for her, she said. “When I started, all of these seniors were freshmen. It’s pretty special to watch them grow not only as mountain bikers but as people.”
