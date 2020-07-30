Initially identified as Terry Pann, 60 of Nathrop, the body of a man was found at about 1 p.m. today, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reported.
“Chaffee County Search and Rescue located the body of a deceased male west of West Apostle Peak,” Spezze wrote in a press release.
Search and rescue have been searching for Pann for the past five days after he was reported overdue after hiking in the Ice Mountain Area in northern Chaffee County.
Chaffee County Coroner will transport Pann to Salida and an autopsy will be performed to make a positive identification.
Search efforts have been hampered due to inclement weather for the past four days, Spezze wrote; however, the weather broke today and numerous resources were in place to do a much more intense search.
Chaffee County North and South, Park County and El Paso County search and rescues, Summit County Rescue Group, Cañon City Helitak, Department of Fire Prevention and Control Multi Mission Aircraft and Flight for Life Colorado were involved in the search today.
Reach Air Ambulance has also assisted several times over the past several days.
