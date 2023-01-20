Salida Middle School officials recently announced perfect attendance for the second quarter.
Fifth grade: Zephyr Burns, Spencer Morgavan, Milo Smith, Tegan Smith and Lily Sparks.
Sixth grade: Addison Bungay, Colton Criswell, Silas Franco, Dante Green, Edgar Hernandez-Soto, Izrial Lopez, Joel Orejel-Rivera and Alyxia Wilcox.
Seventh grade: Lincoln Baxter, Bridget Bertin, Zane Clos, Maci Pridemore, Ethan Schwarz, Myah Scott, Charlie Short and Emmett Smith.
Eighth grade: Jack Baker, Caleb Hines, Chase Jackson, Lance Porter-Taylor, Skyler Raby, Cadence Sewolt, Cole Shively, Lila Shively, Maddox Tolsma and Owen Trollip.
