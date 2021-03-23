Governor Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide Tuesday until sunset on April 1 to honor and remember the victims of the shooting at the King Soopers grocery store at the Table Mesa Shopping Center in Boulder.
Flags will be lowered for 10 days to remember each of the 10 individuals who lost their lives.
“This loss is especially painful for the friends and family members left behind. As Governor, I offer my special condolences to all of those who suffered loss, but this is truly a loss for all of us, and we mourn the ten who died as a state and a nation.
“This has been a painful year, and we sit here once again surrounded by seemingly incomprehensible loss. We can never let ourselves become numb to this pain, because we simply can’t let this be accepted as anything close to a normal occurrence.
“We know there will be many hard days in the weeks and months ahead, but today let us remember the ten men and women who are no longer with us,” said Polis.
President Joseph Biden also issued a proclamation today ordering all flags lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the victims of yesterday’s shooting in Boulder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.