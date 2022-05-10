Michael and Sheila Williams of Salida will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on May 12, 2022.
The couple was married May 12, 1962, at Salida United Methodist Church.
They first met at Roy Nelson’s filling station on the corner of First and E when she brought her father’s car in for gas and he was the pump jockey.
They began dating soon after and married about five months after they met.
The Williamses moved to Denver for a time but returned to Salida.
They have three sons, Michael, Mark and Daren, and seven grandchildren.
A private family celebration will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.