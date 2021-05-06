Solvista Health breaks ground

Photo by D.J. DeJong

Solvista Health Board of Directors don hats and wield shovels at the official groundbreaking for Solvista’s Regional Assessment Center. The center will offer help for those in the rural central mountain region experiencing mental health and substance abuse crises. Solvista representatives include from left: Dr. Tony Sullivan, Matt Landis, Dee Nuding, Mandy Kaisner, Jessica Scott, Bret Meuli, Brian Turner, Andrea Carlstrom, Tammy Moruzzi and Charles Bogle.