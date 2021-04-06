After a long back and forth battle on a cold, windy spring day, the Salida boys’ soccer team secured victory when junior Riggs Gorby sunk one into the back of the goal with 5:42 left in the game, defeating Alamosa 1-0 Tuesday.
The win pushes the Spartans to 3-1-1 overall and 2-1 in the 3A Tri-Peaks league.
The Mean Moose are now 5-1 and 3-0 in the 3A Southwest league.
Salida will return to the pitch Thursday, when they face off against Manitou Springs at 4 p.m. at home in a game coach Ben Oswald says will have big playoff ramifications.
