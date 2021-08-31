by D.J DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Salida Sunrise Rotary celebrated its 10th anniversary Sunday with a duck race to raise money for scholarships and other programs sponsored by the organization.
Organizer Janet Franz said between 100 and 150 people showed up at the event at Riverside Park.
She said the duck race garnered a total of approximately $18,000.
After expenses are deducted the remainder will be used for scholarships and several community programs sponsored by Salida Sunrise Rotary.
Approximately $11,250 will go toward scholarships for Salida High School students.
Companies and individuals were able the purchase a duck for the race at three levels. Silver-level ducks, at $125, were simple numbered ducks.
Gold-level ducks, at $250, were decorated by Salida Bays & Girls Club members and fourth-grade art students.
Those who purchased one of the platinum-level ducks at $450 could decorate their own ducks.
KW Construction & Restoration won accolades for having the best decorated duck at the platinum level.
A total of 76 ducks participated in the race. The first-place winner was Monarch Manufacturing, second place went to Adriana De Anda of Pinon Real Estate Group, and third place went to State Farm Insurance.
Duck racers were vying for the opportunity to have a scholarship presented in their name to Salida students. First place was a $1,500 scholarship, second place $1,250 and third place $1,000.
In addition to the duck race games and activities for children were available and several booths for local nonprofit groups were set up at Riverside Park.
Franz said the fundraiser helped make up for the fact that Salida Sunrise Rotary had been unable to hold its annual Home and Garden Show for the past two years due to COVID-19.
That event, which normally takes place in May, is usually the main fundraiser for the organization.
Franz said she hopes the event will be able to return in 2022.
