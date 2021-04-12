Two first dose mass COVID-19 vaccination events are scheduled for this week in Salida.
Chaffee County Public Health will host its last mass first dose vaccination event for the foreseeable future from noon-4 p.m. Tuesday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds with Pfizer vaccine. Slots are still available.
To register visit https://chaffeecounty-apr13.rsvpify.com/
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will host a Pfizer first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Longfellow Elementary School, 425 W. Seventh St.
To register visit https://www.comassvax.org/reg/2012477569
For those receiving a two dose vaccine are advised to refer to the vaccination card received following the first dose for second dose dates. There are specific dates and slots open for second doses based on date of administration.
