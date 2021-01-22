Salida High School alumnus Sarah Killorn, received her Bachelor of Arts in Criminology & Criminal Justice from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the fall 2020 semester.
Due to COVID-19, UNC held virtual commencement ceremonies in December that celebrated all students who graduated throughout 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.