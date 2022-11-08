The Chaffee County Patriots will host a town hall meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday at the St. Rosa of Lima Catholic Church Hall, 118 S. Gunnison Ave. in Buena Vista.
Jerry White will host a Veterans Day tribute at the beginning of the meeting, according to a press release.
Fran Switzer with Monarch Quilters will talk about the local chapter of Quilts of Valor.
The Patriots will continue their program entitled Constitution Alive, looking at the Second Amendment.
Rex Roberson will be on hand to discuss pistol safety and fundamentals.
