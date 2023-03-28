Shavano Academic Booster Club announced its February students of the month for Salida School District R-32-J.
Teachers select monthly winners based on excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and/or citizenship.
Samuel Astor
Longfellow Elementary School third-grader.
Parents: Carley and Andrew Astor.
Nominating teacher: Mandy Austin.
Comments: Sam is a role model for his peers. He is helpful, caring and respectful. He sets a good example by volunteering, following expectations and positively contributing to our classroom community.
Lena Dziechiowski
Longfellow Elementary School third-grader.
Parents: Malgorzata and Wojciech Dziechiowski.
Nominating teacher: Herman Lapp.
Comments: Lena has all the qualities of an outstanding student. She gives her best effort in all of her work. Whenever a student is struggling, Lena is quick to offer help. Lena’s positive attitude and smile help make the whole class better.
Lauren Veltri
Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grader.
Parents: Justin and Sylvia Veltri.
Nominating teacher: Debra Norby.
Comments: Lauren does her best every day in class. She is a good friend to her classmates and makes smart choices naturally. She strives to be a strong thinker, and she works hard to try new and different ways to reach solutions.
She continues to show her leadership abilities by encouraging her peer group by being a positive mentor in math. Her smiles and thoughtful insights will make this student grow into a strong and knowledgeable future citizen of our community.
She loves the competition associated with any academic subject. I am thrilled to watch her become a leader.
Anna van Leuken
Salida Middle School fifth-grader.
Parent: Anton van Leuken.
Nominating teacher: Fifth-grade team.
Comments: Anna is a super star in the classroom and the school halls. She works tirelessly to keep our classroom running smooth and tidy. She is an incredible author and student. Anna exemplifies every one of the Spartan PROUD qualities. She is incredibly supportive and kind to others and is an absolute delight to have in class.
Joel Orejel-Rivera
Salida Middle School sixth-grader.
Parents: Gabriela and Juan Orejel.
Nominating teachers: Sixth-grade team.
Comments: Joel is dedicated to his learning in every way. He participates regularly and asks thoughtful, insightful questions. On a daily basis, Joel is focused on growing as a scholar and exemplifying PROUD at Salida Middle School.
Ben Clayton
Salida High School junior.
Parent: Joi Vogel.
Nominating teacher: Amy Moore.
Comments: I appreciate the energy and environment Ben helped foster in the classroom. He knows how to balance joking around with friends with academics and always positively contributed to class.
Simon Bertolino
Salida High School senior.
Parents: Tex and Paula Bertolino.
Nominating teacher: Matt Luttrell.
Comments: Simon is a top-tier student athlete. He takes his academics seriously and has done an amazing job with his career at SHS.
Simon is never too big to help and reaches out to help ones in need. I have seen Simon do this in the classroom, football field and out in the community. I couldn’t be more proud of this young man.
Rahslin Dissmeyer
Salida High School senior.
Parents: Bev and Rick Dissmeyer.
Nominating teacher: Lara Fischlein.
Comments: Rahslin is a kind, intentional and fun student. She is always ready to have a conversation and reaches out to others when she perceives their need. She gets along with students of all backgrounds and should be recognized for this.
