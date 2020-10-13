The 11th Judicial District Access to Justice Committee is offering a virtual Legal Resource Day Oct. 30. There will be three sessions providing free legal information to the public.
• Session 1 from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. addresses residential evictions (including recent pandemic-driven developments) from the landlord perspective.
• Session 2 from 11 a.m. to noon also addresses residential evictions, but from the tenant perspective.
• Session 3 from noon to 1 p.m. addresses topics including debt collections and changes to court procedures resulting from COVID-19.
All virtual sessions can be accessed one of two ways. First, participants can watch the full video presentations by downloading the free Webex app at webex.com/free-video-conferencing and entering meeting number 921 217 200 # #. Second, participants can access just the audio presentations (without video) by dialing 720-650-7664 and entering meeting number 921 217 200 # #.
Those with questions or needing more information can contact Rebecca Casey at 719-204-2222 or Miriam Jebe at 719-539-2561 (ext. 30434).
