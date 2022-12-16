Funeral services for Don Wesley Angell were held at 11 a.m. Dec. 15, 2022, at Living Waters Church in Salida.
The Rev. Stan Rutkowski officiated.
Musicians Melissa Salazar, Betty Hiller, Judy Angell and Patty Angell performed “Futher Along” and “I’ll Fly Away.”
Pallbearers were Dillon Angell, Paul Martin, Jim Salazar, James Salazar, Rusty Graves and Chris Phelps.
Memories of Mr. Angell were shared by his son Patrick Angell, great-grandson Dillon Angell, granddaughter Patty Angell and many friends.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery, where members of Salida and Poncha Springs veterans organizations conducted their traditional flag presentation and played taps.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
