The Alliance is hosting a sexual assault support group for survivors of sexual violence who are in their healing journey beginning March 3.
The newly formed support group will be held noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at The Alliance office, 627 Oak St. This will be a recurring eight-week group with space for eight individuals per group.
“We’ve always been a dual agency, helping those experiencing domestic violence and sexual assault,” said Debbie Quintana, victim advocate. “This support group is an expansion of our programming.”
Statistics were not available on the number of sexual assault cases reported in Chaffee County since reasons for calls are not separated.
“Sexual assault, however, is a pervasive problem, everywhere, including Chaffee County, and is a dramatically underreported crime,” Quintana said.
The National Sexual Violence Resource Center reports:
• Nearly one in five women, 18.3 percent, and one in 71 men, 1.4 percent, in the U.S. have been raped at some time.
• 51.1 percent of female victims reported being raped by an intimate partner and 40.8 percent by an acquaintance. For male victims, 52.4 percent reported being raped by an acquaintance and 15.1 percent by a stranger.
• The self reported incidence of rape or sexual assault more than doubled from 1.4 victimizations per 1,000 persons age 12 and older in 2017 to 2.7 in 2018.
To register or to inquire about the sexual assault support group call Quintana at 719-539 -7347.
The Alliance also holds a support group for survivors of domestic violence. This group is currently operating virtually and is held 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. To learn more and to register contact The Alliance at 719-539-7347.
All services at The Alliance are confidential. Sexual assault victims can call the above number.
“Sexual assault victims have three options,” Quintana said. “They can report to law enforcement if they choose. They can receive SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) help without reporting. We have six trained nurses offering this assistance.
Or they can receive support to be sure they are physically OK and receive an exam without reporting to law enforcement or giving their name. Reports are anonymous.
