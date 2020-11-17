Veterans and Gold Star families now have free access to national parks, wildlife refuges and other federal lands.
The U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt announced the policy change Oct. 28. The new policy took effect Veterans Day.
Entrance fees for the National Parks and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and standard recreation fees for Bureau of Land management and Bureau of Reclamation sites will be waived for veterans and Gold Star families.
Bernhardt stated in a press release, “The Trump administration is committed to honoring American patriots – the men and women who have served in our armed forces.
“With the utmost respect and gratitude, we are granting veterans and Gold Star families free access to the iconic and treasured lands they fought to protect starting this Veterans Day and every single day thereafter,” he said.
For the purposes of the program, a veteran is defined as an individual who has served in the United States Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves, and is able to present one of the following forms of identification:
• Department of Defense identification card.
• Veteran Health identification card.
• Veteran identification card.
• Veterans designation on a state-issued U.S. driver’s license of identification card.
Gold Star families are the next of kin of a member of the U.S. Armed Forces who lost his or her life in a “qualifying situation,” such as a war, an international terrorist attack or a military operation outside of the Unites States while serving with the U.S. Armed Forces.
Active duty military are already eligible for a free annual pass for access to National Parks and federal recreational lands.
