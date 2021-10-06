Salidan Jan Justis portrayed union organizer Mother Jones at the Leadville/Cork Twin City ceremony Sept. 26 at the Healy House Museum in Leadville.
The event commemorated Irish immigrants from Cork, Ireland, who were part of the mining trade in Colorado, a press release stated.
Mary Harris “Mother” Jones emigrated to the United States from Cork in 1847, when she was 10 years old. Mother Jones became known as “the most dangerous woman in America” from organizing miner strikes, advocating for an eight-hour work day and championing children’s rights.
Present at the event was Claire McCarthy, consul general of Ireland, Colorado state representatives, labor leaders, union workers, the Irish Network Colorado and descendants of Irish immigrants who were part of the mining trade in Colorado.
The twin city ceremony was performed by Greg Labbe, mayor of Leadville, and council members from the city of Cork, Ireland (via Zoom).
The Leadville-Cork Twin City program was spearheaded by Jim Walsh, professor of Irish studies at Denver University. Walsh nominated Mother Jones to be the 248th inductee into the Mining Hall of Fame.
