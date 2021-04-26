Janice Fay (Aragon) McDowell, 71, died April 16, 2021, at home in Aurora.
She was born in 1949 in Salida to Adelaido and Clara Aragon.
She married Bryant McDowell in Salida in 1989.
She was a talented artist who could draw, paint, and create beautifully detailed holiday ornaments.
She enjoyed art, cooking and appreciated unique collectibles and antiques.
Friends and family said she was a loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, cousin and friend who loved generously and always made time to talk and laugh.
Mrs. McDowell was preceded in death by her mother Clara Aragon; father Adelaido Aragon; and nephew Chris Ordaz.
Survivors include her husband; son Bobby Nelson; sisters, Joanna Ordaz (John) of Salida, Jeanne Vartanian of Tustin, California, and Donna Martinez (Don) of Pueblo; sister-in-law, Sandra Blamey of Arvada; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A family memorial service is planned for the summer.
Condolences and memories may be sent to: 16217 E 12th. Ave. Aurora Co 80011.
Arrangements were with Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Runyan-Stevenson of Lakewood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.