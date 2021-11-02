Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup and mustard, baked beans, potato salad and an orange.
Thursday: Chili relleno casserole, corn and zucchini Mexicana, whole wheat tortilla, salsa, tossed salad with lemon wedge and plums.
Friday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, spinach salad with mandarin oranges, hard-boiled egg, mixed vegetables and sliced peaches.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Barbecued pulled pork sandwich and Asian pear slaw.
Wednesday: Burrito and mixed peppers.
Thursday: Chicken strips with roasted vegetables.
Monday: Chicken fajita.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Barbecue chicken and potato salad.
Wednesday: Beef and bean tacos.
Thursday: Club sandwich (turkey, ham and cheese).
Monday: Pulled pork, mashed potatoes and gravy.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Chicken fajita.
Wednesday: Chicken lo mein.
Thursday: Hot dogs.
Monday: Macaroni and cheese and a dinner roll.
