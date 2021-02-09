Salida Soup organizers invite community members who need funding for projects and programs of local benefit to submit proposals to present for the 2021 Salida Soup season.
The program allows organizations to present fundraising pitches to an audience, with the aim of being awarded a microgrant at a monthly Salida Soup event.
Because the events are taking place online until further notice, presenters will record a 5- to 7-minute video that will be shared at salidasoup.org, as well as on Partnership for Community Action (PfCA) social media streams.
Community members will watch the presentations and cast a vote for their favorite organization via their $5 (or more) secure Donorbox donation on the website.
February’s event is Salida Soup 63, taking place Feb. 18, with video presentations launching at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit salidasoup.org, or call/text PfCA at 719-221-9893.
