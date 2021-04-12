The Colorado High School Activities Association contacted membership schools Friday that they are in talks with the Colorado Office of Civil Rights about an increase in Season D events.
For Salida, this would include baseball, track and field, girls’ golf, girls’ soccer and girls’ tennis.
CHSAA said they are discussing a 10 to 15 percent increase, which would mean a minimum of one to two extra regular season games, meets or matches.
“The current calender will not allow for a full season, extended play-off formats or increased qualifiers,” Bert Borgmann, CHSAA assistant commissioner, said in a press release. “I am at the place of ‘what can we do’ to provide this opportunity for all Season D participants aligned with recent state and local health decision to dial back statewide restrictions.”
