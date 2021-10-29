With less than 40 seconds left on the clock, Salida sophomore quarterback Caiven Lake connected with senior receiver Braden Collins in the endzone to tie it up 34-34 against the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers. Collins then ran it in for the two-point conversion for the first win of the season for Spartan football.
“They found a way to win,” coach Matt Luttrell said. “We had great effort from the guys on the sidelines to the starters on the field. There was great leadership from Collins. I couldn’t be more proud of our seniors. Tonight was very special, and I’m extremely proud.”
See the Tuesday edition of The Mountain Mail for the full story and photos of the game.
