Chaffee County Writers Exchange January “WE Write” free writing session is open to the public 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 25.
Laurel McHargue author of novels and a Salida resident will lead this month’s topic “segue.”
McHargue will offer tips for improving transitions, moving from one topic to the next.
Exercises are based on Natalie Goldberg’s method for writing freely and spontaneously.
Log on to http://www.ccwritersexchange.org and subscribe to the mailing list for early details.
RSVP by emailing laurel.mchargue@gmail.com by Jan. 24 to receive the Zoom link.
